WASHINGTON -- On Thursday, the ACLU District of Columbia filed an emergency order to haul the DC Metropolitan Police Department back into court to force it to follow a 2-year-old law requiring officers to collect comprehensive stop and frisk data.

WUSA9 was the first to report DC Police was not following the stop and frisk data collection portion of that law, known as the NEAR ACT. As a result, the ACLU DC, Black Lives Matter DC and Stop Police Terror Project DC sued Mayor Bowser, Deputy Mayor Kevin Donahue, and Chief of Police Peter Newsham to force them to finally follow the stop and frisk data collection law.

That was May, and the ACLU DC said it still hasn't gotten a court a hearing.

In August, DC Police asked for bids on a new computer system that would “harvest” and “extract” stop and frisk data that the department is already collecting.

But the ACLU’s emergency order says the law requires the department to collect new information that officers were previously not required to collect. Not to merely organize data it already has.

