High school student robbed of coat at gunpoint, cause lockdown in Northwest DC

DC Police responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle in the direction of a group of students in Northwest.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers responded to a shooting near Coolidge High School, in Northwest, for at least the third time in two months, Thursday morning.

MPD Commander Carlos Heraud said the shooting, on the 6300 block of 5th Street Northwest, happened around 10 am.

According to Heraud, a driver got out of their car with a gun and approached a student as they were walking to Coolidge. The commander said the driver then demanded the student hand over his coat. The student complied.

"The [gunshot] was not directed at the school or the victim,” Heraud said. “The suspect may have negligently discharged the firearm as he was returning back to the vehicle."

No injuries were reported because of the shooting. MPD officers could be seen investigating a divot in the middle of the street for clues.

DC Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee just happened to be at Coolidge at the time the shooting occurred.

He said he was placed under lockdown along with the students inside Coolidge and nearby Ida B. Wells Middle School.

“[Students] responded accordingly,” he said. “You don't want these incidents to happen. They're unfortunate, they're concerning, but it's also good to see our procedures are being followed."

This is at least the third time Coolidge High School has had to be placed on lockdown because of a shooting this year. The last shooting incident claimed the life of Safe Passage Worker Michael Gaddis.

Heraud said there have been no developments in the officers’ investigation to bring the person responsible for Gaddis’ death to justice.

.@DCPoliceDept Cmdr. Carlos Heraud on today’s shooting near Coolidge HS at 10a. He said a driver pulled up & demanded a coat from a student. Child complied. A shot was fired, but not at the child. No injuries. School put on lockdown w/ @DCPSChancellor coincidentally inside @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/PX1KP6p7QC — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) March 16, 2023

MPD has also found itself covering more robberies where thieves targeted victims’ coats.

Since January, the department said at least 7 people have had their coats stolen in Dupont Circle, George Washington University, and Howard University. In those cases, the victims lost their Canada Goose brand jackets, which can cost as much as $1,400.

Heraud did not reveal what coat was stolen at Coolidge High School.

MPD later released video of the suspects and a vehicle connected to the reported armed robbery.

The car is described as a Black Infinity Q50, last seen displaying Maryland tags 6EW6629.

A DCPS spokesperson said Coolidge High School was on lockdown status briefly. The lockdown has since been lifted.