Richmond saw nearly $4M in fire damage during initial unrest

The headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy sustained the greatest structural damage at $1.25 million, according to fire department estimates.
RICHMOND, Va. — Fires caused nearly $4 million in estimated damages over the first 18 days of protests this summer in Richmond, according to an analysis by city emergency officials.  

The Richmond Fire & EMS analysis provided to the Times-Dispatch found that Richmond fire crews responded to 48 fires between May 29 and June 15 that resulted in at least $3.9 million in estimated losses. 

The figure doesn’t account for anything ruined inside the structures. 

