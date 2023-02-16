Fredericksburg man wanted for attacking woman, killing her cat

Tyler Sadoff, 20, is wanted for felony animal cruelty and assault.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are searching for a man wanted for felony animal cruelty and assault charges in Woodbridge.

Officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge to investigate an assault on Feb. 10 around 5 p.m.

The investigation found that a 21-year-old woman and the man, identified as 20-year-old Tyler Alexander Sadoff, were involved in an argument earlier in the day before the woman left the apartment. When the woman came back, she found her mixed Maine-Coon/Tabby cat injured and laying on the floor. When the woman picked the cat up to get it help, police said Sadoff grabbed the cat and threw it out a window to the ground below.

The woman went outside and brought the cat back in, and Sadoff again grabbed the cat and threw it out the window. Police said when the woman went to get the cat a second time, Sadoff followed her and grabbed her by the neck from behind.

When a bystander tried to intervene, Sadoff grabbed him by the neck, too. The police were called, and Sadoff ran off on foot before officers got to the apartment. The cat was found dead. Animal Control officers responded to take the animal to the state lab for further examination and determine the cause of death.

Police said the woman and the bystander were not injured.

Following their investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Sadoff. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, police said. He is described as about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.