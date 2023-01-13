Prince George's Co. MS-13 gang member sentenced to life in prison

Brayan Contreras-Avalos, 28, and his co-defendants participated in at least three murders including four minor victims.

GREENBELT, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above first aired on October 13, 2020.

A 28-year-old Maryland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for crimes he committed while part of the MS-13 gang.

Brayan Contreras-Avalos was sentenced on charges related to his participation in a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or "MS-13," and a concurrent five years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy.

He was convicted after a three-week trial, along with co-defendants Luis Flores-Reyes, 42, of Arlington, Virginia and Jairo Jacome, 40, of Langley Park, Maryland.

As revealed during the trial, Contreras-Avalos and his co-defendants participated in at least three murders, including four minor victims, during the period of the conspiracy. Authorities say most of the victims were believed to be gang rivals, except for one victim.

For example, in June 2016, MS-13 members, including Contreras-Avalos, stabbed to death two individuals who were homeless gang members suspected to be members of the 18th Street gang, in Hyattsville, Maryland.

The investigation revealed no evidence that the victims were in fact members of any gang.

According to the evidence presented at trial, Contreras-Avalos attempted on another occasion to kill a homeless man until permission was denied by gang leaders. Later he was given the approval to murder another person. The person targeted survived the attack but an associate did not.

According to court documents, the defendants ran an extortion scheme in and around Langley Park, extorting local businesses by charging them "rent" for the privilege of operating in MS-13 territory.

Authorities say Contreras-Avalos and Flores-Reyes also trafficked illegal drugs, including marijuana and cocaine. A large share of the proceeds of the gang’s illegal activities was sent to gang leadership in El Salvador to further promote the illicit activities of the gang, using structured transactions and intermediaries to avoid law enforcement scrutiny.

Co-defendants Luis Flores-Reyes and Jairo Jacome were convicted for the racketeering conspiracy and for murder in aid of racketeering. They were also convicted of extortion conspiracy, according to a news release. Flores-Reyes and Jacome face a mandatory sentence of life in prison at their sentencing.

Judge Xinis has scheduled sentencing for Flores-Reyes on February 22, 2023, and for Jacome on February 23, 2023.

Authorities claim MS-13 is a national and international gang composed mostly of immigrants or descendants from El Salvador and other central American countries. Branches of the gang are said to operate throughout Frederick County, Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County, and Montgomery County, Maryland.

Contreras-Avalos, along with co-defendant Luis Flores-Reyes, was a leader within the Sailors Clique, which held territory in Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and El Salvador. Co-defendant Jairo Jacome was the highest-ranking member of the local Langley Park Salvatrucha, or “LPS” clique, according to a news release.

At all times during this conspiracy, authorities say MS-13 members were expected to protect the name, reputation and status of the gang and to use any means necessary to force respect from those who showed disrespect, including acts of intimidation and violence. MS-13 had mottos consistent with its rules, beliefs, expectations and reputation including “mata, viola, controla,” which translates as, “kill, rape, control.”

MS-13 members are required to commit violence to maintain membership and discipline within the gang, as well as against rival gang members.

Authorities say one of the principal rules of MS-13 is that its members must attack and kill rivals, often referred to as “chavalas,” whenever possible.

This case is an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Anyone with information about MS-13 is encouraged to provide their tips to law enforcement. The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations both have nationwide tiplines that you can call to report what you know. You can reach the FBI at 1-866-STP-MS13 (1-866-787-6713), or you can call HSI at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.