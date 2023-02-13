Police: 15 people steal from Chanel store in DC with fire extinguisher

A police report says one person sprayed a fire extinguisher as a distraction while more than a dozen other people in masks and hoods made off with merchandise.

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for more than a dozen people who participated in a brazen Chanel store theft in Northwest D.C. on Sunday. According to a police report, 15 people, all in masks and hoods, stole handbags and other merchandise from the store using a fire extinguisher as a distraction.

DC Police officers were called to the Chanel at 955 I Street Northwest around 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 to investigate a report of a theft. A witness told the responding officers that a large group of people entered the store at once, and one of them sprayed a fire extinguisher inside, "causing a disturbance and loud noise," the police report says.

The masked suspects then took merchandise from inside the store and took off on foot and in a black four-door Acura SUV and a white Infiniti G35, according to police. The police report did not estimate the value of the merchandise stolen, or say exactly what was taken in the theft.

All suspects are wanted for first-degree theft, according to the report.