TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Temple Hills on Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m. officers were called to the 4000 block of 21st Place for the report of a shooting. The victim, an adult male, was found on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.

The man has not been identified police at this time. Detectives are working to establish a motive and suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

