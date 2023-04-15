Northwest DC stabbing leaves man hospitalized, police say

Police believe the stabbing was targeted, but no suspects are in custody.

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed Friday night. DC Police believe the stabbing was targeted and not a random attack, but so far, no suspects are in custody.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of 2nd Street Northwest around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Once on scene, they found the man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in what police described as serious condition. His current condition is not known at this time.

An investigation into the stabbing is underway, and officers are reviewing any available surveillance video and interviewing potential witnesses to figure out exactly what happened, and identify a suspect or suspects in this case.

While police believe the stabbing was a targeted attack, they have not said how the victim and the suspect know each other. A suspect description has not been made public as of Saturday morning.

Anyone who may have information in this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.