Mother of 6-year-old Richneck shooter indicted by Newport News grand jury

Deja Taylor was charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm that endangers a child.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The mother of the 6-year-old who shot a Richneck Elementary School teacher in January was indicted by a grand jury in Newport News Monday, the city's Commonwealth's Attorney's Office announced.

The charges come after an investigation by the Newport News Police Department and the city's Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The office said it "determined that the facts and the law" support charges against Taylor for those two offenses.

"Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these faces support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues," Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn wrote.

Gwynn also announced that he filed a petition in Newport News Circuit Court to create a Special Grand Jury, which will continue an investigation into "any security issues that may have contributed to this shooting."

The investigation is set to continue until it is determined whether or not anyone else involved in the situation will face charges as well.

This comes in the aftermath of increased security measures at schools across Hampton Roads, as well as a $40 million lawsuit that was filed on behalf of the injured teacher, Abby Zwerner, against multiple administrators within Newport News Public Schools for alleged negligence.