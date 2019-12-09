ARLINGTON, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Arlington, Virginia early Thursday morning, police said.

Around 12:50 a.m., police were called to the 3100 block of Columbia Pike for a shooting.

When they arrived, a man was taken to a local hospital, but he is expected to be OK. The victim has not been identified.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Columbia Pike was closed for a short time Thursday, but it has reopened.

No additional information has been released.

