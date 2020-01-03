LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by two cars early Sunday morning, police said.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near Dansville Road and Virginia Route 7 around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, the man was attempting to cross Route 7 when he was hit by two cars in the westbound lane.

One of the drivers stayed at the scene while the other car fled, police said. The car that left the scene is described as a dark-colored Mercedez Benz sedan.

The name of the man who was struck has not yet been identified as of Sunday morning. Authorities are asking anyone who may have more information about the driver of the car to contact the Sheriff's office at 703-777-1201.

Just one day earlier, a hit-and-run occurred in Fauquier County.

Officers said that 28-year-old Joseph Lanza was hit and killed by a dark-colored sedan with a silver hood, traveling westbound on Old Colchester Road on Saturday at 4:35 pm. The car did not stop, marking the 7th pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2020.

