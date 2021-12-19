x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person assaults man, child with brick in SE, police say

Police responded to the 600 Block of E Street SE this morning, where they say they found the man and child suffering from injuries.
Credit: Dave Satchell
D.C. Police are reporting a continued surge in carjackings, with an increase in juvenile arrests over the past year.

WASHINGTON — A man and child were assaulted with a brick Sunday morning in the Capitol Hill area of D.C. 

Officers were called to the 600 block of E Street Southeast around 10:05 am for a reported assault. 

D.C. police said they arrested one suspect in custody who was at the scene when police arrived. 

At this time, the condition of the man and child is not known. 

Just a few weeks ago, a woman was hit 20 times with a brick by a man, also in SE, on Naylor Road. She suffered severe injuries from the attack and surveillance video was released by the department in hopes of identifying the suspect.

ANC Commissioner Kathryn Denise Rucker Krepp took to Twitter, posting a witness account who said the attack was "utterly horrific."

DC Police have not yet identified the suspect or announced any charges against them.

We will continue to update this story once as details develop.

RELATED: Police search for suspect who hit woman with brick 20 times

RELATED: DC woman attacked while walking with young daughter; violent assault broke her front teeth off

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

‘Shopping Cart Killer’ may have more victims, police say