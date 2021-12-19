Person assaults man, child with brick in SE, police say

WASHINGTON — A man and child were assaulted with a brick Sunday morning in the Capitol Hill area of D.C.
Officers were called to the 600 block of E Street Southeast around 10:05 am for a reported assault.
D.C. police said they arrested one suspect in custody who was at the scene when police arrived.
At this time, the condition of the man and child is not known.
Just a few weeks ago, a woman was hit 20 times with a brick by a man, also in SE, on Naylor Road. She suffered severe injuries from the attack and surveillance video was released by the department in hopes of identifying the suspect.
ANC Commissioner Kathryn Denise Rucker Krepp took to Twitter, posting a witness account who said the attack was "utterly horrific."
DC Police have not yet identified the suspect or announced any charges against them.
We will continue to update this story once as details develop.
RELATED: DC woman attacked while walking with young daughter; violent assault broke her front teeth off
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.