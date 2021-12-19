Person assaults man, child with brick in SE, police say

Police responded to the 600 Block of E Street SE this morning, where they say they found the man and child suffering from injuries.

WASHINGTON — A man and child were assaulted with a brick Sunday morning in the Capitol Hill area of D.C.

Officers were called to the 600 block of E Street Southeast around 10:05 am for a reported assault.

D.C. police said they arrested one suspect in custody who was at the scene when police arrived.

At this time, the condition of the man and child is not known.

Just a few weeks ago, a woman was hit 20 times with a brick by a man, also in SE, on Naylor Road. She suffered severe injuries from the attack and surveillance video was released by the department in hopes of identifying the suspect.

ANC Commissioner Kathryn Denise Rucker Krepp took to Twitter, posting a witness account who said the attack was "utterly horrific."

Violent crime on Capitol Hill this morning. Man and baby hit with bricks. MPD has brick thrower in custody. I’m writing community impact statement recommending jail time. @PoPville @HillRagDC @ljjanezich @theHillisHome @RealTimeNews10 @alanhenney pic.twitter.com/QaRH79tUBe — ANC6B10 (@Anc6B10) December 19, 2021

DC Police have not yet identified the suspect or announced any charges against them.