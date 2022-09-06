LCPS teacher on leave after allegedly assaulting students

Sterling Middle School's principal confirmed the teacher is on a leave of absence that will be effective through the end of the school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STERLING, Va. — A Loudoun County middle school teacher is facing charges after allegedly assaulting students in a classroom.

Jinwoo Noh, 43, is on leave from his job at Sterling Middle School following the incidents.

Noh is accused of physically grabbing and pushing a student off of their chair in a classroom on June 6. He also pulled a chair out from under another student, causing the child to fall to the ground, according to deputies.

Neither of the students was injured during the altercations.

Deputies arrested Noh on June 9. He faces a charge of Simple Assault and Battery.

Sterling Middle School Principal Colleen O'Neill addressed the incident in a letter to the families of students who were in the classroom the day the reported assault occurred.

O'Neill confirmed Noh is on a leave of absence that will be effective through the end of the school year. The LCPS 2021-2022 year is scheduled to end on June 15.

The details surrounding the incident are scarce for the time being.

"Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot share further details at this time," O'Neill said. "However, we wanted our families to be aware of the situation."