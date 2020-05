Prince George's County Police are investigating after a man was found dead this morning in the 8100 bock of 15th Avenue.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating a homicide in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville.

Officers received a call for a cutting shortly before 2 a.m., and arrived to find an adult male who was pronounced dead on the scene.