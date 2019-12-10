WASHINGTON — Two men are severely injured after being mauled by two loose dogs in District Heights on Saturday morning. Authorities said the dogs belonged to a resident in the neighborhood.

At around 11:15 a.m, Prince George's County Police responded to a call that two men had been attacked by dogs in the 6600 block of Hil Mar Dr.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they saw the two dogs attacking a 52-year-old man in the middle of the street.

RELATED: No pit bulls allowed: Delta standing firm with ban despite pushback

Authorities said that prior to that second attack, the same dogs also attacked a 72-year-old man. Witnesses said the man was standing by a nearby bus stop when the dogs came up and dragged him down the street. Police said the man had severe injuries to his face and hands.

Officers said the 52-year-old man was walking down the street when the two loose dogs attacked him. He attempted to get on top of a nearby car for safety, but the two dogs managed to pull him back down to the street.

Officers used a dog pole to separate one of the dogs away from the 52-year-old man. The dog continued behaving erratically and strangled itself on the pole. Authorities declared the dog deceased at the scene.

The second dog went into a nearby yard and came back to attack three officers. After two attempts of attacking them, the officers fatally shot the dog.

Police said there was a third dog that was also loose, but it did not attack anyone and has since been surrendered to animal control services.

RELATED: Woman released from hospital after 'vicious' Rockville, Maryland dog attack

RELATED: Dog stabbed to death by neighbor in front of owner

RELATED: Dog maims delivery driver, bites off part of his ear, lunges at officer in Prince George's Co. before it's shot

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.