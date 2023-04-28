Police search for suspects in deadly Southeast DC shooting

Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in this case.

WASHINGTON — A 27-year-old man is dead and police are searching for suspects after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

Officers with Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District responded to a Shotspotter report of shots fired in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast, near Hendley Elementary School, around 10:19 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. DC Fire and EMS crews responded but were not successful in reviving the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MPD watch commander Lt. Dien-Long Tran.

The man has since been identified as 27-year-old Deandre Wheeler of Southeast D.C.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation. So far, no arrests have been made. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known. Investigators did not release a suspect description.

According to DC Police crime stats, this is the 68th homicide of the year in the District. Homicides are up 16% from this time last year.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this case to call them at 202-727-9099 or text the department tip line at 50411.