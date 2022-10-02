20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland

The now 37-year-old convicted sniper is eligible for a resentencing for his slayings in Montgomery County to comply with a 2012 Supreme Court Ruling.

Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school.

Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in Maryland determined that the now 37-year-old is entitled to a resentencing hearing to comply with the standards of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 2012 ruling says that juveniles may not be sentenced to life without parole unless a judge considers whether their actions were a result of "transient immaturity" or "permanent incorrigibility".

"In such a case, a discretionary sentencing system is both constitutionally necessary and constitutionally sufficient," the conservative justices wrote.

Malvo is serving three life sentences without parole at the Red Onion State Prison in Wise County for the three slayings he committed in Virginia when he was 17 alongside his mentor, John Allen Muhammad, then 41.

Malvo and Muhammad are accused of killing people in five states before arriving in the DMV area. They shot 16 people, 10 of which died from their injuries. Both were captured in Maryland in October 2002.

The youngest of the snipers pleaded guilty to six slayings in Montgomery County and received six more life sentences. Muhammad was executed in November of 2009.

A date has yet to be set for the resentencing hearing in Montgomery County, but there has been movement on this proceeding.

The Maryland Court of Appeals said it is very unlikely that Malvo would ever be released from custody because he would first have to be granted parole in Virginia before beginning to serve his consecutive life sentences in Maryland.

On Aug. 30 the Virginia Parole Board denied the convicted sniper's first application for parole after they considered him to be a "risk to the community" and that he should serve more of his sentence before being paroled.

