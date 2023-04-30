Rise in overall crime sparks change in policing in DC

Police Chief Robert Contee called it a "community-based approach."

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The District's Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is set to implement a new strategy in patrol operations ahead of the summer months and amid a rise in overall crime.

The newest strategy is set to start Monday May 1, and according to the outgoing Chief of Police Robert Contee, it is "a return to the basics."

"This isn't putting someone in the corner to deter a crime, or officers writing tickets and making arrests," Contee explained during the Thursday news conference alongside Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Contee says his officers will be assigned to what they are calling "areas of concern" which are places most impacted by crime, according to MPD data, but they also will be taking on a "community-based approach" to patrolling.

"This is about officers getting out of their vehicles and engaging with the community by being problem solvers, talking with community members to identify issues, and checking in with businesses and apartment complexes," Contee added.

In the past, summer crime initiatives have focused on increasing police presence in certain neighborhoods deemed as "hot spots", but this year MPD officers will be engaging with the community in all eight wards.

The latest crime data provided by MPD shows that overall crime is up in the District by 25% compared to the same time last year.

In ward eight, where neighbors have expressed concern over recent gun violence, residents like Ursula King say they remember community policing in their neighborhoods. "It was very positive, because it was more of a you know, we understand one another. Police officers have a lot to offer to the community," King told WUSA9.

We spoke to King in the Congress Heights neighborhood, where eight people, including a 12-year-old girl were shot just over a week ago

"With them walking and talking with people, they know that they're out here, they know that they care and it establishes better communication," said King.

Just a few feet away, volunteers like Maria Grijalva were offering meals to residents. "I can see how people will be apprehensive, especially with how things have been with the police," said Grijalva. She believes the strategy might ease tensions between law enforcement officers and residents.

"Building those relationships by walking the streets. By knowing what the needs are and being able to provide those and being able to help," she added.

Mikki Charles, a lead organizer of the activist group Harriet's Wildest Dreams told WUSA9's John Henry, that she is concerned Contee's departure from MPD will make the recent strategy less effective.

“I think that the city has turnover in leadership positions that affect our public safety and how can we trust the decision making of Bowser’s administration when key players keep leaving?” she said.