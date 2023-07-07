Cleveland Police: Nine people shot on West 6th Street downtown

CLEVELAND — At least nine people were shot on West 6th Street in downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning, Cleveland Police confirmed to 3News.
According to police, the incident took place just prior to 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. 6th St. Police say everybody involved was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
Following the incident, the street was shut down for several hours as officers placed evidence markers and collected blood-stained clothing. Police tell the 3News they are working with local businesses to collect surveillance video and that they are interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene.
This is a developing story. Please stick with 3News for the latest.
