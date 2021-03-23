Police: Arlington man threatened woman before officers found a shotgun, explosives in his home

During the execution of the search warrant, Arlington County police say a homemade sawed-off shotgun and two improvised explosive devices were located.

ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington man is in custody after a bomb squad was twice reported to an Arlington County home Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan Bosnick, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of Explosive Materials or Devices, Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun, and Threats of Death or Bodily Injury to a Person.

At approximately 7:47 p.m. Monday evening, Arlington County police were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Filmore Street for the report of an individual making threats.

Once on the scene, police were told that the two witnesses were eating at a restaurant when the suspect, later identified as Bosnick, joined them for drinks. As the two were talking, police said that Bosnick made threatening statements to harm individuals known to him.

Bosnick later opened his backpack and revealed what was described as a two-piece shotgun made from metal pipes and a bag containing suspected shotgun ammunition, police said. Upon leaving the restaurant, the witnesses reported the incident to Arlington County police.

UPDATE: The all clear has been given on the suspicious item and the road closure will be lifted shortly. Police remain on scene investigating. Additional information, when available, will be posted in our newsroom at https://t.co/0rWcbdXlWY. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) March 24, 2021

During the course of the police investigation, officers identified Bosnick and made contact with the female victim who was one of the targets of his threats. The victim revealed that Bosnick had also been sending her threatening text messages. A warrant for Threats of Death or Bodily Injury to a Person was obtained for Bosnick at that time.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers took Bosnick into custody without incident as he was walking in the area of Fairfax Drive and N. Stuart Street. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at Bosnick's residence located in the 1100 block of N. Stuart Street.

During the execution of the search warrant, Arlington County police said a homemade sawed-off shotgun and two improvised explosive devices were located. The Arlington County Fire Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene and assisted with the removal of the devices from Bosnick's residence.

Bosnick is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.