Police: Thieves targeting drivers at gas stations

Anne Arundel County police say thieves are snatching valuables from cars while they pump gas

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police say they're seeing an uptick in thieves targeting people while they are pumping gas.

Surveillance video shows 10 seconds is all it takes for thieves to go into a person's car and snatch something out of the front seat before pulling off, without the driver ever noticing.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to take measures and take precautions for our stuff that we’re standing right beside,” said Corporal Chris Anderson with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Corporal Anderson says his department is seeing an increase in thefts at gas stations. At least five people have been robbed in the last month in the Laurel and Hanover areas.

“They pull up, it’s a crime of opportunity, they happen to peek in or look into the vehicle see something that they want, and as long as the person pumping the gas is distracted, they open the door or if there’s an open window they’ll reach in take purses and cell phones,” Anderson said.

Some of the incidents have been captured on surveillance video. Right now, police are looking into whether it’s the same group committing these crimes.

“There’s a white sedan and a gray or silver SUV that have been involved in our incidents and we’re working on making a connection to see if they’re related to each other or a part of the same group,” Anderson said.

If you’re pumping gas, no matter the area, Anderson said it’s a good idea to take precautions to keep your valuables safe.

“Lock your doors. If you’re able to remove all sorts of property from whatever the opposite side is — so if you’re gas tank is on the driver’s side, make sure your property is on the same side that you’re standing on,” Anderson said.