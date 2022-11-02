Former Washington Commanders player removed from flight, arrested for domestic violence

The flight was departing to Houston, Texas when it had to turn around due to an alleged altercation between Peterson and his spouse.

WASHINGTON — A former Washington Commanders player was on a flight heading to Houston, Texas Sunday morning when an alleged "verbal and physical" altercation resulted in his arrest, according to Los Angeles Airport Police.

Adrian Peterson was taken into custody by Airport Police and is currently booked at the LAPD Pacific Division, according to authorities.

"The passengers along with the female victim were able to continue with their flight plans," a spokesperson confirmed to WUSA9.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. and shortly after, the flight returned to its gate in LA so that the 36-year-old running back could be taken into custody.

He was ultimately arrested and charged for "Domestic Violence-injury to a spouse," according to police.

Peterson is a 15-year veteran and is fifth in NFL history in rushing yards and the only non-quarterback to win NFL MVP since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006. He spent two seasons playing for the Commanders from 2018 through 2020.

If you or a loved one is in need of help, DC SAFE is a 24/7 crisis intervention agency for domestic violence. You do not need an appointment or ID to speak with a DC SAFE Advocate. All services are free and confidential. Please click here for resources.

The DC Coalition Against Domestic Violence (DCCADV) is a federally-recognized statewide coalition of organizations and groups that are available to help with everything from food, clothes, or address confidentiality to child services and job training. Click here for more information.