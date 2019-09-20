WASHINGTON — Nine people were shot in the District in less than 30 minutes Thursday night, police said. Two men were killed.

Around 10 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Columbia Road in Northwest for the sounds for gunshots.

When they arrived, they found five men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those men died. He has not been identified at this time.

One of the other victims is in critical condition. We are working to learn the conditions of the other victims. We will update you when we know more.

Police said two men armed with AK-47 style weapons fired dozens of shots in the apartment courtyard on Columbia Road. They believe the two suspects got away in the lightly-colored Nissan driving away from the area.

Less than 30 minutes later, police were called to the 1300 block of Brentwood Road after receiving multiple calls for a shooting in the area.

When police arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital where one man died. He has not been identified.

The other man and woman were shot in the leg. They are expected to be OK.

No suspect or motive information was released.

Police have not said if these shootings are connected.

According to statics and data from D.C., 125 people have been killed in the District so far this year. That's up 17% from the 107 people killed at this time last year. That information was updated at midnight on Sept. 19.

