2 kids arrested after crash in stolen car in Montgomery County

Police were called after a report of a car driving erratically.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Police say two young people have been taken into custody after they were found in a stolen car. It happened early Friday morning in the Montgomery Village area of Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Police were called to the area of 19200 block of Watkins Mill Road around 2 a.m. for a reported suspicious situation. When officers got to the scene, they spotted a car driving erratically. Officers tried to make a traffic stop and the driver took off. There was a short pursuit that ended in a crash.

Police later determined the vehicle was stolen. The two juveniles were taken into custody and taken to area hospitals. Police have not said how old the juveniles.

Police have not released additional details about about the situation.

