Netherlands embassy unveils 'New Bells of the Netherlands Carillon'. Here's what you can expect

Three new bells were added to the Netherlands Carillon. The Carillon, located in Northwest, is one of Washington’s major landmarks and is currently undergoing renovation. ­­­

The bells are dedicated to three influential Americans whose legacy impacted the world: Secretary George C. Marshall, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and humanitarian Eleanor Roosevelt. Each bell has its own unique touch to it, but the largest of the bells, the “Marshall Bell,” is as tall as an average American.

The main focus of this exhibition is to celebrate the liberation of the Netherlands during World War II.

"The Netherlands gave the carillon to the people of the United States to thank America for liberating the Netherlands during World War II and helping rebuild the Dutch economy through the Marshall Plan," according to the embassy's website.

It’s Day 1 of our exhibition on the new #NetherlandsCarillon bells, which are dedicated to three influential Americans whose legacy impacted the world: Secretary George C. Marshall, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and humanitarian Eleanor Roosevelt: https://t.co/fpPx4UYESU pic.twitter.com/2jHrLsLwbs — Netherlands Embassy 🇺🇸 (@NLintheUSA) May 6, 2021

Of the three bells, The Marshall Bell is 5" 9' inches in diameter and weighs 7,595 lb. The bell includes ornaments of classic Dutch images including windmills, the coat of arms of the Netherlands and the 75 Years of Freedom logo.

The second bell, dedicated to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., weighs 37.5 lb. The third and final bell, dedicated to Eleanor Roosevelt Bell, weighs 26.5 lb. Both the King and Roosevelt bells include their names and the coat of arms of both the Netherlands and the United States.

We present the #NetherlandsCarillon bell dedicated to humanitarian Eleanor Roosevelt on #Instagram: https://t.co/tqu3Vc56O0



Thank you to Tracy #Roosevelt, the great-granddaughter of Eleanor Roosevelt, who helped to unveil the bell at the embassy. pic.twitter.com/LR2Q4PeFUu — Netherlands Embassy 🇺🇸 (@NLintheUSA) May 6, 2021