March on Washington: What to know about the 60th anniversary event in DC

Organizers expect 75,000 people to attend Saturday's march and rally

WASHINGTON — It's been 60 years since the March on Washington brought 200,000 people to the Lincoln Memorial to rally for jobs and freedom. Organizers are now getting ready to do it again, but see this year's event as a continuation of work begun in 1963, rather than a celebration of the past. Here's what you need to know about the event on Saturday.

When is the rally and march? Where is it?

According to permits issued by the National Parks Service, the main rally program will begin at the Lincoln Memorial at 11 a.m. There will be opening activities before then, beginning at 8 a.m. People will then begin to stage for the march beginning at 1 p.m. and march from Lincoln Circle NW and continue south on 23rd Street toward West Potomac Park by the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, according to the permit.

Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, and his wife Arndrea Waters King will lead the march.

How many people are expected to attend?

The permit estimates 75,000 people will attend Saturday's event.

What about road closures?

Several roads around the Lincoln Memorial will be closed for the event. A full list of road closures can be found here.

Who is speaking?

Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Martin Luther King Jr.'s granddaughter Yolanda Renee King are all expected to deliver remarks. Other speakers include Andrew Young, a former aide to Martin Luther King Jr. and Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

What if I can't make it?