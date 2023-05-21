Bring back the smiles | District Heights clinic provided free dental care to children for Sharing Smiles Day

Dozens of families signed up to bring children for dental care.

Example video title will go here for this video

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Three clinics in Maryland held a day of free dental care on Sunday as part of Sharing Smiles Day, and Pine Dentistry in District Heights was one of the clinics participating.

This is the 8th year for the event, run by parent company Benevis, which has helped 2,500 children over 11 years.

For some kids, it was a trip to the dentist after not seeing one for years.

"I'm good, a little nervous!" said 7-year-old Leila.

The dentists offered dental exams, cleanings, fillings, and extractions, along with emergency care when needed.

For Dr. Greg Poku-Dankwah, it’s what he came to the area to do. "I came back to give back to my community, I’m actually from Prince George's County, and so I wanted to make sure that everyone has access to affordable dental care," said Dr. Poku-Dankwah.

Studies show rates of untreated tooth decay are twice as high in children from low or limited-income families. And the need was so great at this clinic that dentists also saw older family members in some cases.

"You’ll see patients that have a lot of cavities, abscesses, and stuff of that sort," said Dr. Poku-Dankwah. He added that these ailments are common to see, but patients without dental insurance can avoid them by brushing and flossing twice a day.