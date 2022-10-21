More than 100 dogs and cats available as HRA waives adoption fees through Sunday

One of the dogs available for adoption is Godiva, who was found tied to a pole after her foster parents allegedly sold her 2-week-old puppies.

Editor's Note: The video above was published on Oct. 13.

More than 100 dogs and cats are available at the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) and the shelter is making it a bit easier for people looking to give a pet a new fur-ever home.

According to HRA, adoption fees are waived for the 110 cats and dogs available at the shelter until Sunday, Oct. 23 as part of Mars Petcare’s 14th Annual Adoption Weekend.

One of the dogs available at the shelter is Godiva, a 1-year-old dog who made headlines after her foster parents allegedly sold her puppies when they were just two weeks old. Godiva was later found by HRA tied to a pole.

Since August, HRA has helped reunite Godiva with five of the seven puppies. Two puppies are still missing and HRA is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to their location or safe return. Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously to HRA at (202) 723-5730.

The people responsible for fostering Godiva were arrested on Oct. 11. Zenobia Fischer is accused of giving HRA a false name in order to foster the pups. Both Fischer and a man named Alphonso Allen face charges of second-degree theft and animal cruelty.

HRA says the puppies that have been reunited with Godiva are now old and strong enough to be separated from their mother.

"After all she's been through, Godiva deserves all the best things in life," said HRA spokesperson Samantha Miller.

HRA is one of eight shelters taking part in the Mars Petcare annual event, which aims to raise awareness of the need for pet adoption. All adopted pets will go home with food, treats, coupons, pet gear and more to help them settle into their new homes.

If you are interested in adopting, there are several options this weekend:

Visiting the shelter located at 71 Oglethorpe St. NW which is open for walk-in adoptions today through Sunday from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Visit the Northeast location at 1201 New York Ave NE will be open for walk-in adoptions on Saturday only from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. (only dogs will be available at this location).

For animals in foster homes, interested adopters can contact the foster parent through the email in the animal’s adoption profile on our website.