Carrie Underwood adopts dog during her concert stop in Charlotte

The country singer, who is currently on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, shared a photo on Instagram of her new puppy, Charlotte “Charlie” Nilla Fisher.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eight-time Grammy-award-winning singer Carrie Underwood just adopted a puppy during her concert stop in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Underwood said she met her when the people at Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue brought some puppies to the venue to brighten everyone's day.

"We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true," Underwood wrote on Instagram. "She is happy at home playing with her boys and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister."

