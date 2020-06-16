Governor Ralph Northam announced that he will introduce legislation to make Juneteenth (June 19) a paid, state holiday.

June 19, 1865, also known as Juneteenth, was the day when enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas were told they were free -- more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

“Black history is American history," Northam said during the announcement.

Once this legislation is passed, it would make Virginia the second state to make Juneteenth a paid, state holiday. It's already a state holiday in Texas.

Northam hopes city governments will adopt similar resolutions to make Juneteenth a holiday for their localities, as well.

He also said that the Commonwealth will commemorate this occasion with a paid day off for executive branch state employees.