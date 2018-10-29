Halloween is almost upon us and it's time to get spooky. Here are the times you can take your little ones trick-or-treating on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, D.C.
The recommended times are 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. In Georgetown, to accommodate Halloween festivities, the following traffic restrictions will be in place:
The following streets will have no parking starting 4 p.m. on Halloween until 6 a.m. the following day:
- K Street, NW from 30th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
- Water Street, NW from 32nd Street West to the mouth of the Capital Crescent Trail
- 1000 – 1300 blocks of Wisconsin Avenue, NW
- M Street, NW, from 25th Street to the Key Bridge
- 1100 block of 26th Street, NW
The following streets will be closed starting at 6 p.m. on Halloween through 3 a.m. the following day:
- 29th Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW
- 30th Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW
- 31st Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW
- 29th Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW
- Potomac Street from O Street South to M Street, NW
- Bank Alley from Prospect to M Streets, NW
- 29th Street, NW from K Street North to M Street, NW
- Thomas Jefferson Drive from K Street North to M Street, NW
- 31st Street, NW from K Street North to M Street, NW
- South Street, NW from Wisconsin Avenue to 31st Street, NW
- Grace Street, NW from Wisconsin Avenue to Potomac Street, NW
- Cecil Place, NW from Grace Street to Water Street, NW
A list of D.C. sponsored Halloween events can be found here and a list of D.C. Parks and Rec events can be found here.
MARYLAND
La Plata, Maryland
There are no recommended hours, but there's a city-sponsored trick-or-treating event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Frederick, Maryland
There are no set hours.
Hagerstown, Maryland
City-wide trick-or-treating is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Montgomery County
There are no set hours.
Rockville, Maryland
There are no set hours.
Laurel, Maryland
Trick-or-treat hours are between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Bowie, Maryland
The suggested hours are 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Gaithersburg, Maryland
There are no set times.
Prince George's County
There are no set hours.
VIRGINIA
Fairfax County
There are no set hours, but Halloween is on October 31 for the county.
Prince William County
Typical trick-or-treat hours are between 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Fairfax, Virginia
There are no set hours, but trick-or-treating is available at these city buildings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- City Hall
- Fairfax Museum and Visitor Center
- Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center
- Green Acres Center
Arlington, Virginia
There are no recommended hours, but children are invited to trick or treat at participating local businesses from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Alexandria, Virginia
There are no recommended hours, but a list of Halloween events can be found here.
WEST VIRGINIA
Martinsburg, West Virginia
City-wide trick-or-treating is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
SAFETY TIPS
Per local police, children going trick-or-treating are encouraged to wear reflective gear and wear comfortable shoes. Masks, particularly those that obstruct the eyes of the wearer, should avoided. Police also say children should stick to neighborhoods and routes that they know and never approach a home that do not have outside lights on nor go inside any homes.
Furthermore, police ask children to stay away from pets that may become frightened and avoid toy weapons.