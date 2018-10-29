Halloween is almost upon us and it's time to get spooky. Here are the times you can take your little ones trick-or-treating on Wednesday:

WASHINGTON, D.C.

The recommended times are 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. In Georgetown, to accommodate Halloween festivities, the following traffic restrictions will be in place:

The following streets will have no parking starting 4 p.m. on Halloween until 6 a.m. the following day:

K Street, NW from 30 th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW Water Street, NW from 32 nd Street West to the mouth of the Capital Crescent Trail

Street West to the mouth of the Capital Crescent Trail 1000 – 1300 blocks of Wisconsin Avenue, NW

M Street, NW, from 25 th Street to the Key Bridge

Street to the Key Bridge 1100 block of 26th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed starting at 6 p.m. on Halloween through 3 a.m. the following day:

29 th Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW

Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW 30 th Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW

Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW 31 st Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW

Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW 29 th Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW

Street, NW from O Street South to M Street, NW Potomac Street from O Street South to M Street, NW

Bank Alley from Prospect to M Streets, NW

29 th Street, NW from K Street North to M Street, NW

Street, NW from K Street North to M Street, NW Thomas Jefferson Drive from K Street North to M Street, NW

31 st Street, NW from K Street North to M Street, NW

Street, NW from K Street North to M Street, NW South Street, NW from Wisconsin Avenue to 31 st Street, NW

Street, NW Grace Street, NW from Wisconsin Avenue to Potomac Street, NW

Cecil Place, NW from Grace Street to Water Street, NW

A list of D.C. sponsored Halloween events can be found here and a list of D.C. Parks and Rec events can be found here.

MARYLAND

La Plata, Maryland

There are no recommended hours, but there's a city-sponsored trick-or-treating event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Frederick, Maryland

There are no set hours.

Hagerstown, Maryland

City-wide trick-or-treating is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County

There are no set hours.

Rockville, Maryland

There are no set hours.

Laurel, Maryland

Trick-or-treat hours are between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Bowie, Maryland

The suggested hours are 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Gaithersburg, Maryland

There are no set times.

Prince George's County

There are no set hours.

VIRGINIA

Fairfax County

There are no set hours, but Halloween is on October 31 for the county.

Prince William County

Typical trick-or-treat hours are between 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Fairfax, Virginia

There are no set hours, but trick-or-treating is available at these city buildings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

City Hall

Fairfax Museum and Visitor Center

Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center

Green Acres Center

Arlington, Virginia

There are no recommended hours, but children are invited to trick or treat at participating local businesses from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Alexandria, Virginia

There are no recommended hours, but a list of Halloween events can be found here.

WEST VIRGINIA

Martinsburg, West Virginia

City-wide trick-or-treating is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SAFETY TIPS

Per local police, children going trick-or-treating are encouraged to wear reflective gear and wear comfortable shoes. Masks, particularly those that obstruct the eyes of the wearer, should avoided. Police also say children should stick to neighborhoods and routes that they know and never approach a home that do not have outside lights on nor go inside any homes.

Furthermore, police ask children to stay away from pets that may become frightened and avoid toy weapons.

