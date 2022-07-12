DC student artists design special Lidl shopping bags

Proceeds from the bags will go toward expanding access to healthy foods in Wards 7 and 8.

WASHINGTON — Four young artists from D.C.'s Project Create have teamed up with charities and Lidl to create special-edition tote bags meant to help the community.

The bags are available to purchase exclusively at Lidl's Skyland D.C. store for $3.99 each. Proceeds from the sale of the bags will benefit the Joyful Food Markets, a joint program supported by Martha's Table, Capital Area Food Bank and DC Health. Joyful Food Markets are no-cost pop-up monthly grocery markets that operate to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in Wards 7 and 8.

The designs by four student artists, nominated by Project Create, depict iconic scenes throughout the Washington, D.C. community, and incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables.

“At Martha’s Table, we believe access to healthy food is essential for developing children and young adults. When children are nourished and full, they perform better in school and are more engaged in their communities,” said Martha’s Table Interim President & CEO and Chief Program Officer Tiffany Williams in a press statement. “Together with Lidl and Project Create, our mission to eliminate food insecurity can go further. Thank you to both organizations for their creativity and commitment to food access in the District of Columbia.”

