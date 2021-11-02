Viral Zoom 'cat lawyer' doesn't mind being a source of joy | Get Uplifted

Ron Ponton is happy to make the nation laugh

WASHINGTON — It’s time to Get Uplifted! Time for us to take a few moments to share a laugh and a smile

Texas Lawyer Ron Ponton had us all smiling with his appearance at a Zoom hearing in cat filter face, and he couldn’t be happier with it.

When asked how he felt with millions of us having a laugh at his technical limitations, he said that between COVID and the economy, we needed it

"Our nation needs a collective laugh. We've had a hard-damn year this past year. And if they have, if they have that laugh at my expense, go ahead. I'm happy," Ponton said

Probably not as happy as whoever turned the filter on.

