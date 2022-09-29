Blind pianist from DC performs at the White House | Get Uplifted

President Joe Biden called José André Montaño one of his generation's "brightest lights."

WASHINGTON — A concert at the White House is not unusual. But the one that took place Wednesday in the Rose Garden was extra special.

It featured music from D.C. native pianist José André Montaño. Montaño, 17, was born blind. He began to play the piano at just 4 years old and now he's playing at concerts and festivals across the world.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden saw him perform at the Kennedy Center and invited him to perform at the White House for the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"I was stunned by his music; it was incredible. And I couldn’t wait to bring him to the White House," First Lady Biden said.

Montaño not only played great, but shared a personal message.

"I am so honored to play for you here, but I wanted also to let you know that you have to love your differences, and life is more wonderful if you love your differences," Montaño said. He encouraged everyone to make the world a better place.

