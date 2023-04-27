These Maryland middle schoolers are heading to the National Science Bowl finals

A team from Robert Frost Middle School in Rockville is hoping to take home the top prize.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Fifty teams of middle and high school students from around the nation will face off in the opening rounds of the National Science Bowl finals here in D.C. starting Thursday.

The teams will pit their knowledge of math and science against each other over the weekend for a chance to win a $5,000 in the final round, happening Monday.

The DMV region will be well represented by a team of scholars from Rockville's Robert Frost Middle School. The Rockville team means business. They are already proven winners, beating nine other teams in the regionals. More than that, they are a motivated team of self-starters putting in the work.

"When it gets closer to competition, like when it was the Maryland/DC regional, we start studying a lot more frequently. Typically it averages out to about two hours at max a day," said teammate Meghna Singh.

The National Science Bowl annually draws more than 14,000 middle and high school competitors. Since the first competition in 1991, approximately 335,000 students have faced off in the National Science Bowl Finals.

The competition will surely be stiff, but we're all pulling for the team at Robert Frost!