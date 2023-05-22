Born out of the pandemic, Kingdom Cares continues to help those in need

Kingdom Cares has helped thousands in Prince George's and Montgomery Counties.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A food distribution program that started at the beginning of the COVID pandemic is still going strong at Kingdom Fellowship AME Church. The Kingdom Cares food distribution program began providing grab-and-go groceries for those in need at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Since then, the distribution program serves over 1,000 households per week in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties.

To date, Kingdom Cares has served about 180,000 households with fresh produce, dairy, protein and shelf-stable items. Kingdom Cares has more than 40 volunteers.

During the COVID pandemic, food insecurity among Montgomery and Prince George's County residents, especially among communities of color, has significantly increased, requiring innovative means for delivering food assistance and related services. That's where Kingdom Cares steps in.

"We are on a mission to end hunger in Maryland," said Kendra Smith with Kingdom Cares.

Smith says over the last three years, Kingdom Cares has distributed about 4.9 million pounds of food, helping more than 380,000 people. But the work is not over yet.

Kingdom Cares is now working on a new 96,000 square-foot building that will house a fresh food market and other services.

"People will be able to come in and choose and select for themselves the food that they desire, their nutritional preferences. But we're also going to be offering primary care health services, workforce development, vocational services... All in that one building," Smith said.

WUSA9 and Easterns Automotive Group have teamed up to give Kingdom Cares a $2,200 donation to help them continue their mission.