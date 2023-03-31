Girls on the Run goes beyond physical training | Get Uplifted

More than 2,200 girls from across the city join their school teams, alongside hundreds of coaches and volunteers who support them.

WASHINGTON — A unique program that helps girls in all eight wards of D.C. celebrate the joy of movement and learn life skills is helping us feel uplifted.

The D.C. chapter of Girls on the Run was founded in 2006, and now more than 2,200 girls from across the city join their school teams, alongside hundreds of coaches and volunteers who support them.

"We’ve grown from a small group of 13 girls to serving 22,000 girls, 2,200 annually, it’s a phenomenal program that encourages girls to be their best," said executive director Devoria Armstead.

At least 97% of girls who complete the Girls on the Run program report they feel they can be themselves there, and that they learn critical skills like resolving conflict and making intentional decisions: Skills they’ll take with them on every path they take.

"I feel better about myself because I also made some friends, some new friends that I never met before," said London Dawson, a 5th grader, told us last year.

She said it is not just about making friends, but how to be a friend: "Like what do you want from a friend, do you give things to a friend, do you give kindness, do you give trustworthy and honesty."

Get Up DC and Easterns Automotive Group teamed up to surprise the organization with a check for $2,200.