Bowie high schooler wins Chipotle for a year with TikTok video

You can try Anthony Juan Hernandez's go-to order on the Chipotle app for a limited time.

BOWIE, Md. — A young man from Maryland turned his TikTok talent into a year of free food. Fast casual restaurant Chipotle recently teamed up with TikTok food critic Keith Lee for the Chipotle Taste Test contest.

The contest was launched to find the best-tasting Chipotle order made with the restaurant's new chicken al pastor.

Anthony Juan Hernandez posted his video on TikTok saying he was excited for his family to try it because his father owns a Mexican restaurant and he serves al pastor as well. The video shows his family digging into Anthony's order and his father giving a thumbs up.

Hernandez won the contest and had his order reviewed by Keith Lee, a well-known food reviewer on the platform. Lee is a tough critic, but he loved the bowl, giving it an 8.5 out of 10.

Hernandez's winning creation got him free Chipotle every day for a year.

Hernandez's order includes white rice, black beans, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, corn and chicken al pastor. As part of posting the winning entry, his go-to order is available on the Chipotle app for a limited time.