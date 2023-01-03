Another early year for the cherry blossoms

Peak bloom this year is forecasted to be between March 22 and March 25.

WASHINGTON — After our third warmest winter and our third warmest February, it is no big surprise that the cherry blossoms will bloom early this year.

We finished in first place for the warmest combined January and February on record. Our records go back to 1871. So what is average peak bloom? April 4 is considered the average date for 70% of the blossoms to be in bloom.

This early bloom is the result of our unseasonably warm weather and not fluctuations in our weather this winter. We had only two arctic outbreaks: one before Christmas and another in early in February. The National Park Service has been tracking peak bloom since 1990 and that is the year of the earliest bloom set on March 15.

The latest peak bloom is April 18, 1958 when the National Park Service did not do the six stages.

This will be our fifth year in a row with an early bloom. In 2018 the cherry blossoms peaked nearly right on average, April 5. We are in stage two as of Wednesday.

Last year we were in stage two on March 7 and they peaked on March 21.