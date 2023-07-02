'Each of us is an open book' | The Human Library comes to Arlington

At Arlington's Central Library, readers are invited to check out a human "book" for an enlightening conversation.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Each of us has a story to tell. Why not share that story at the library?

Arlington County's Central Library is hosting a Human Library event on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Human Library aims to create a safe space for dialogue where topics are discussed openly between those who wish to share and those who wish to listen and respectfully engage. Difficult questions are expected, appreciated and answered.

Human books are our neighbors from Arlington and the wider D.C. region.

All human books are volunteers with personal experience on their topic. Some human books include: "Blind/Low Vision," "Black Transgender Man," "Tattoo Artist," "Bipolar Disorder," "Anxiety Disorder," "Previously Incarcerated" and "Nonspeaking Autism."

Here's how it works: Readers may borrow human books for 30-minute conversations. All human books come with a title and synopsis to help readers select what they would like to "read." This is an opportunity to speak with people with different lived experiences.

The event is best for ages 14 and up. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. You can learn more about Arlington's Human Library and sign up to participate here.

The event is first come, first served. Depending upon the turnout, readers will be able to place one or more holds on a book. You must be present to place a hold. Readers in a family or small group can check out a book together.

Mutual respect, patience and sensitivity are requirements for participation. If you are interested in participating, you will be asked to follow a code of conduct.

That code of conduct includes these rules:

Treat human books with dignity, respect, care and courtesy.

Keep an open mind. Do not express or act on the very prejudices and stereotypes that the Human Library seeks to dispel.

Evangelizing or proselytizing your views, beliefs, politics or lifestyle is not permitted. Discussion and debate are fine. Recruitment is not.

Do not request personal contact information from human books or readers during this event.

Get consent for physical embraces and greetings from books you don't know.