Howard Co. Health Dept. searching for dog owner after person is bit

The victim claims an older white woman with white hair was walking two large dogs when the victim was bitten.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Health Department is asking for the public's help finding a dog owner after a person was bit Sunday afternoon. 

According to a press release from the health department, the victim was bitten by a dog near East Wind Way in Columbia. The victim claims an older white woman with white hair was walking two large dogs when the victim was bitten.

The two dogs appeared to be a Saint Bernard and a very tall, gray/black Doberman-like dog. Officials say the Doberman-like dog is the one who allegedly bit the victim. 

The health department says the owner left with her dogs after the incident and gave no contact information. Now, the department is searching for the owner to get information about the dog so that the victim may receive the proper care as quickly as possible. 

Anyone with information should contact the Howard County Health Department at (401) 313-1773. 

