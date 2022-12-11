'Puppy birth explosion' | 25 puppies born at Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

At least 25 puppies were born at the animal shelter, setting a new record for pups born in a week.

It's a pupapalooza at the Homeward Trails Animal Rescue!

At least 25 puppies were born at the animal shelter, setting a new record for pups born in a week. "We have a bit of brightness this week with an unprecedented holiday puppy birth explosion," a representative of the animal shelter said in a press release.

It has been a rough holiday season for many animal shelters across the country. Homeward Trails was already experiencing tough times with sick animals and overcrowdedness when the animal shelter took on three then-pregnant mother dogs.

"With our rural shelter partners incredibly full and fosters hard to find around the holiday season, our hearts are exploding over this burst of brightness in our lives," Homeward Trails said.

The dog moms - Lorea, Birde, and Bear - each had a story to share before their rescue.

Abandoned at a rural shelter, Bear was found terrified and puzzled while pregnant. She was rescued just in time to give birth to her puppies in a foster home.

Lorena, left at a rural shelter super malnourished, was left behind by her owner at the shelter. The owner knew she was pregnant but couldn't take care of her any longer. Lorea was rescued in time as the shelter she was originally placed in was already over capacity.

Birde, along with her one-day-old pups, was left at a rural shelter. Before Birde was rescued, she lost three of her pups due to being in a stressed state.

Homeward Trails shuffled dogs around to create an open foster home and secured a volunteer driver to rescue her. Birde is safely 'snuggled' into her foster home with her pups.