ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD -- Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control needs your help locating the owner of a sick black Labrador.

The female dog was found on Monday near Virginia St. off Chinquapin Round Road in Annapolis, Md. Officials say the injured dog is currently receiving medical care, but they need to locate the dog's owners as soon as possible.

In order to retrieve the dog, the owner must show proof of ownership.

If you have any information about the dog's owner, please call 410-222-8900.

