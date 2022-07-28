x
DNR Police rescue ospreys from fallen tree in Maryland

The birds were not able to make their way to safety due to heavy rain.

LUSBY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2020 and talks about an osprey carrying a shark in its talons.

A storm in Lusby, Maryland, Tuesday left two ospreys in distress until an officer rescued them, a spokesperson for Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

While on patrol, a police officer received a call about the distress situation involving the birds. 

According to police, a tree containing two ospreys fell due to a storm. Their home, a nest that was in the tree, unfortunately was destroyed and due to the heavy rain at the time, the birds couldn't fly.

Once the two birds were located, the officer secured them and they were transported to a wildlife clinic for care.

Ospreys, which used to be listed as endangered but are federally protected under Migratory Bird Treaty Act, are considered a conservation success story. According to the North American Breeding Bird Survey, ospreys' numbers grew by around 1.9% per year from 1966 to 2019.

