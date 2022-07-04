Cat tests positive for rabies in Frederick County

Some symptoms of rabies in animals include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, and limping.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A cat tested positive for rabies on Friday near Route 77 in Frederick County, according to the health department.

The cat was brought to the Maryland Department of Agriculture Lab due to its aggressive behavior. According to the Frederick County Health Department (FCHD), the young adult, gray tabby cat was found near the intersection of Stottlemyer Road and Old Catoctin Road.

The FCHD recommends that anyone who may have made contact with the cat between July 6-21, consult their health care provider and notify the FCHD’s Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342.

If any pets made contact with the cat, it is advised that a veterinarian be consulted and FCHD’s Environmental Health Office be notified at 301-600-1717.

Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite. The disease is nearly always fatal to humans if infected and prompt post exposure treatment isn't taken.

“Mammals, such as cats, can be infected with the rabies virus so do not touch or play with unknown animals, and make sure your pets are vaccinated,” Barry Glotfelty, Director for FCHD’s Environmental Health Services said.

If you or your pets have contact with a stray or wild animal, report it to Animal Control at 301-600-1544.