Virginia nonprofit partners with NFL to distribute unused Super Bowl merch

The partnership ensures thousands of unused clothing items created for the Super Bowl and AFC/NFC champiionshistay out of landfills and instead go to people in need.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia nonprofit has partnered with the NFL to distribute unused merchandise from the Super Bowl and AFC/NFC Championships.

Good360 works to close the need gap by partnering with companies to source goods and distribute them among a network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. On Feb. 8, the nonprofit announced they would be working with the National Football League (NFL) for the 9th year in a row to donate unused merchandise.

The partnership ensures thousands of unused clothing items stay out of landfills and instead go to people in need in areas that the NFL has pre-approved, including Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The merchandise is made up of items from teams that didn't win the AFC and NFC Championships, as well as the Super Bowl.

“Year after year the NFL works with Good360 to distribute merchandise because of its successful track record of working with nonprofits that can distribute our product in areas where it would have the most impact,” said Anna Isaacson, SVP, Social Responsibility, NFL. “It’s important to reduce our carbon footprint, especially in Super Bowl host cities, and we look forward to working with Good360 as well as our other partners to reduce and reuse wherever possible.”

According to an NFL news post, the league stopped destroying unsellable merchandise in 1996.

The NFL has been working with Good360 for years. After the Super Bowl, the NFL sends details about the products to the Virginia nonprofit. Afterward, Good360 contacts their vetted partners to identify what products are needed where, before the goods are shipped overseas and distributed to people in need.

“We are thankful for this longstanding partnership with the NFL, which reflects their commitment to charitable and responsible business practices and reinforces Good360’s mission of closing the need gap and opening opportunity for all,” said Romaine Seguin, CEO of Good360.