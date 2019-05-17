WASHINGTON -- Elementary school students from The Children’s Guild Schools played hooky Friday to participate in a baseball clinic at the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.

Twenty-five students in the 2nd through 5th grades from The Children's Guild D.C. Public Charter School and School of Prince George's county practiced their hitting, catching and throwing skills in a game hosted by the League of Dreams.

The Children’s Guild teamed up with League of Dreams to bring baseball experiences to children who are unable to participate in traditional leagues, officials from The Children’s Guild said.

League of Dreams is a Maryland based organization that forms baseball leagues, schedules tournaments and provides gear for individuals who might not otherwise have access to such opportunities.

The Children’s Guild is a nonprofit, special education provider that serves children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder and/or disabilities and those who have been traumatized by life experiences, according to the organization’s website.

A spokesperson from The Children’s Guild said their partnership with League of Dreams aims to empower children and teach them the values and skills necessary for a successful life.

The mission aims to provide all individuals regardless of physical or mental ability, the opportunity to experience joy and personal growth from playing baseball.

The Children’s Guild said they plan to hold baseball clinics for students in D.C. throughout the summer.