WASHINGTON — WUSA9 is always looking for ways to give back to the local community -- so is Leveling the Playing Field. LPF gives underprivileged children the opportunity to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of youth sports participation.

LPF's donations allow programs to allocate funds saved by lowering registration fees, expanding their scholarship programs, enhancing their existing athletic programs and/or developing new ones.

Max Levitt, founder and CEO, was a sports equipment manager while at Syracuse University. While there, he realized how much sports equipment was being wasted and started the organization.

"There are a growing number of kids out there who can't afford to play sports in some cases because the equipment is simply too expensive and so essentially I wanted to create a food bank for sports equipment," Levitt said.

In just five years, the charity has donated more than $2 million of sporting equipment to more than 400 programs.

"We donated to a lot of schools, Title 1 and Charter schools, so PE Departments and after school that are really underfunded," Levitt said.

