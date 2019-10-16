WASHINGTON — A lucky Disney fan will have the opportunity to earn $1,000 for watching Disney content.

Reviews.org is willing to pay one Disney enthusiast to watch 30 Disney movies or shows in 30 days.

RELATED: Disney started from humble beginnings this week in 1923

Their goal is to hire a Disney nut who is excited to test out Disney's newest streaming platform Disney+.

Reviews.org would like to witness how the new platform works and how it compares to other streaming services following the launch.

If you are selected by reviews.org to participate, not only will you see $1,000 more in your bank account, but you'll also receive a Disney-themed movie watching kit and a one-year subscription to Disney+. That means you'll be able to binge-watch The Lion King, The Avengers, and more!

Newborns turned into Disney princesses Baby Jasmine. Baby Sleeping Beauty. Baby Snow White. Baby Belle. Baby Cinderella. Baby Ariel. All six princesses together.

Anyone interested in participating can apply by visiting their website here and filling out an application. The application is open from Monday, October 14 and will be available until November 7.

RELATED: Disney+ reveals 'basically everything' that will be available when it launches

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.