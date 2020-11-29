Is jury duty postponed across the DMV?

Carol from Maryland wrote in and asked if jury duty would be postponed across the state until at least the first of the year.

WASHINGTON — With the pandemic changing so many plans, nothing is left untouched.

And that includes jury duty… whether you love it or hate it.

QUESTION:

Carol from Maryland wrote in and asked if jury duty would be postponed across the state until at least the first of the year.

ANSWER:

The answer is yes for all of the state's criminal and civil jury trials.

Any scheduled for the rest of 2020 will be postponed until at least January 4th of 2021.

However, grand juries in Maryland might continue at the discretion of the judge.

If you have been summoned for jury duty in that time period, you're asked to contact the jury office for your local Circuit Court.

QUESTION:

What about D.C. and Virginia?

ANSWER:

DC does not currently have any jurors serving, but may resume beginning in 2021 as well.